Outlier is a unique sports betting platform that allows users to browse, analyze, and place bets with confidence. It provides bettors with historic performance stats, relevant trends and insights, line movement tracking, and odds comparison across major sportsbooks. Users can seamlessly execute their bets on popular platforms like FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, or Caesars in just two clicks. Outlier combines efficient and data-driven sports betting, making it accessible to all types of bettors.