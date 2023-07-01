Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment and education company that offers online entertainment performances and music education services in the US and China. They operate Color World, an online platform with a wide range of curriculum including music, sports, animation, painting, calligraphy, film, television, and life skills. Color World provides celebrity lectures, concert videos, peripheral products, and artist communication services. The company was previously known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name in May 2020. Founded in 2002, Color Star Technology is based in New York.