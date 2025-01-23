← Company Directory
Coherent Solutions
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Coherent Solutions Software Engineering Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coherent Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 298K - PLN 339K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 259KPLN 298KPLN 339KPLN 378K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Coherent Solutions?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Coherent Solutions in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 377,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coherent Solutions for the Software Engineering Manager role in Poland is PLN 259,200.

Other Resources