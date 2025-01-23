← Company Directory
Coherent Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Coherent Solutions Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Belarus at Coherent Solutions ranges from BYN 66.1K to BYN 90.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coherent Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

BYN 71.6K - BYN 85K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BYN 66.1KBYN 71.6KBYN 85KBYN 90.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Business Analyst submissions at Coherent Solutions to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve BYN 98.3K+ (sometimes BYN 983K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Coherent Solutions?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Coherent Solutions in Belarus sits at a yearly total compensation of BYN 90,473. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coherent Solutions for the Business Analyst role in Belarus is BYN 66,084.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Coherent Solutions

Related Companies

  • Arcesium
  • SoftServe
  • Avtex
  • DDN
  • Zoot Enterprises
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources