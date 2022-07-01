Cohere Health is illuminating healthcare for patients, their doctors, and all those who are important in a patient’s healthcare experience, both in and out of the doctors office. Founded in August, 2019, we are obsessed with eliminating wasteful friction patients and doctors experience in areas that have nothing to do with health and treatment, particularly for diagnoses that require expensive procedures or medications. To that end, we build software that is expressly designed to ensure the appropriate plan of care is understood and expeditiously approved, so that patients and doctors can focus on health, rather than payment or administrative hassles.