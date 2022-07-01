← Company Directory
Cohere Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Cohere Health that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Cohere Health is illuminating healthcare for patients, their doctors, and all those who are important in a patient’s healthcare experience, both in and out of the doctors office. Founded in August, 2019, we are obsessed with eliminating wasteful friction patients and doctors experience in areas that have nothing to do with health and treatment, particularly for diagnoses that require expensive procedures or medications. To that end, we build software that is expressly designed to ensure the appropriate plan of care is understood and expeditiously approved, so that patients and doctors can focus on health, rather than payment or administrative hassles.

    https://coherehealth.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    360
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Cohere Health

    Related Companies

    • Contentstack
    • General Dynamics Mission Systems
    • SMS Assist
    • Concord
    • Platform.sh
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources