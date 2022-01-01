← Company Directory
Contentstack
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Contentstack Salaries

Contentstack's salary ranges from $21,237 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $116,710 for a Marketing in Netherlands at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Contentstack. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $21.2K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Marketing
$117K
Software Engineering Manager
$76.9K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Contentstack is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $116,710. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Contentstack is $76,878.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Contentstack

Related Companies

  • General Dynamics Mission Systems
  • SMS Assist
  • Concord
  • Platform.sh
  • Cradlepoint
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources