Clearco
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Clearco Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Canada at Clearco ranges from CA$122K to CA$173K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Clearco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$138K - CA$157K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$122KCA$138KCA$157KCA$173K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Clearco?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Clearco in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$172,749. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clearco for the Data Scientist role in Canada is CA$121,510.

