← Company Directory
Clean Energy Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Clean Energy Systems that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Clean Energy Systems (CES) is a company that specializes in developing and deploying technology for clean and efficient power generation. They have successfully adapted rocket engine combustion principles into an energy generation system that offers safe and reliable power without compromising the environment. CES's core competence lies in precision engineering complex technology solutions for combustion, heat transfer, and other applications. They specialize in oxy-combustion processes, which allow for the profitable utilization of fuels that would otherwise be uneconomic for energy generation. CES has developed a unique product portfolio, including steam and CO2 generators, expander turbines, and other components, to meet the needs of their customers for zero emissions power and enhanced oil recovery.

    http://www.cleanenergysystems.com
    Website
    1993
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Clean Energy Systems

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • LinkedIn
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources