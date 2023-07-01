Clean Energy Systems (CES) is a company that specializes in developing and deploying technology for clean and efficient power generation. They have successfully adapted rocket engine combustion principles into an energy generation system that offers safe and reliable power without compromising the environment. CES's core competence lies in precision engineering complex technology solutions for combustion, heat transfer, and other applications. They specialize in oxy-combustion processes, which allow for the profitable utilization of fuels that would otherwise be uneconomic for energy generation. CES has developed a unique product portfolio, including steam and CO2 generators, expander turbines, and other components, to meet the needs of their customers for zero emissions power and enhanced oil recovery.