Clarkston Consulting
Clarkston Consulting Salaries

Clarkston Consulting's salary ranges from $101,490 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $163,180 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clarkston Consulting. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$101K
Management Consultant
$103K
Project Manager
$163K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clarkston Consulting is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,180. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clarkston Consulting is $102,510.

