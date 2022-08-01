← Company Directory
Claritas Rx
Top Insights
    Claritas Rx is a digital health venture that brings clarity to the challenges of specialty biopharmaceutical products in the marketplace. In today’s highly complex specialty networks, our mission is to illuminate the patient experience beyond the clinical trial. Claritas Rx leverages a proprietary technology platform and deep manufacturer expertise to automate and integrate channel, commercial, and clinical data and help biopharmaceutical companies generate actionable business insights. Our work uncovers the real-world variables impacting patient access, duration of therapy, and other metrics key to commercial success, making a real impact on patient healthcare.

    http://claritasrx.com
    2011
    45
    $1M-$10M
