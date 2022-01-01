← Company Directory
Clari
Clari Salaries

Clari's salary ranges from $97,988 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $324,477 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clari. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $135K
L2 $161K
L3 $205K
L4 $248K
L5 $324K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $180K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $264K

Financial Analyst
$221K
Product Designer
$148K
Program Manager
$163K
Project Manager
$145K
Recruiter
$98K
Sales
$265K
Technical Program Manager
$206K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Clari, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Clari, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clari is Software Engineer at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $324,477. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clari is $192,641.

