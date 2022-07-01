← Company Directory
CallRail
CallRail Salaries

CallRail's salary ranges from $85,425 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $132,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CallRail. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $124K
Product Manager
Median $132K
Human Resources
$85.4K
Product Designer
$116K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CallRail is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $132,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CallRail is $119,788.

