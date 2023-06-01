RareStone Group is a company dedicated to building the first rare disease ecosystem in Greater China, providing therapeutic solutions and comprehensive service supports to improve the lives of patients and families impacted by rare diseases. It consists of two business subsidiaries: Citrine Medicine, a pharmaceutical company focused on providing effective and affordable therapeutic solutions, and Zircon Health, a service company aiming to build the first ecosystem for rare disease in China. RareStone Group closed a USD80 million Series A financing in July 2020.