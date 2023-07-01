CipherMode is a data utilization and sharing platform that prioritizes data confidentiality throughout its lifecycle. It offers higher security and allows seamless data leverage across organizations and jurisdictions without violating privacy regulations or risking data breaches. It enables secure collaboration between multiple enterprises and can be applied in various fields such as co-marketing, drug discovery, and fraud detection. CipherMode is a cryptographic software-only solution that provides provable security guarantees and is significantly faster than Homomorphic Encryption. The company's team comprises world-leading experts in secure computation with over seven years of academic research.