Charles River Laboratories
Charles River Laboratories Salaries

Charles River Laboratories's salary ranges from $57,959 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Ireland at the low-end to $186,930 for a Accountant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Charles River Laboratories. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Accountant
$187K
Business Analyst
$109K
Business Development
$82.3K

Data Scientist
$134K
Product Designer
$129K
Sales
$58K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$107K
Software Engineer
$117K
Technical Program Manager
$179K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Charles River Laboratories is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $186,930. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Charles River Laboratories is $116,610.

