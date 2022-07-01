← Company Directory
Channel Factory
    Channel Factory is a global technology and data platform that maximizes both performance efficiency and contextual suitability, delivering contextual performance for advertisers on YouTube. Channel Factory’s technology platform, ViewIQ, analyzes all YouTube channels and videos to ensure ads run on brand suitable and contextually relevant content. Channel Factory maximizes performance for advertisers on YouTube through managed service or self-service dynamic whitelists & blacklists, easily implemented through DV360 or Google Ads. Our platform is built to meet the needs of advertisers, offering standard IAB category lists or highly customized content lists in 36+ languages.

    https://channelfactory.com
    2010
    150
    $10M-$50M
