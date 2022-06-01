← Company Directory
ChampionX
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ChampionX Salaries

ChampionX's salary ranges from $136,813 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $176,115 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ChampionX. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Marketing
$176K
Software Engineer
$137K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ChampionX is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $176,115. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ChampionX is $156,464.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ChampionX

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Netflix
  • Google
  • LinkedIn
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources