CardiAI
    CardiAI is a data-driven company that creates rapid diagnostic tools for infectious diseases and chronic health conditions. They have developed a point-of-care device to detect Covid-19 and biomarkers for other chronic diseases, which patients can use to test themselves and send results to their physician. The device is part of a technology platform that uses data and analytics to enhance patient care, with advanced analytics powered by machine learning providing insights for patients, healthcare providers, and insurance companies. CardiAI's data collection and analytics platform allows healthcare service providers to make better decisions for a patient's diagnosis and treatment.

    https://cardiai.com
    2020
    126
    $10M-$50M
