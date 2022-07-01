← Company Directory
Bybit
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Bybit Salaries

Bybit's salary ranges from $29,850 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Malaysia at the low-end to $131,829 for a Business Analyst in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bybit. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $112K
Business Analyst
$132K
Data Analyst
$119K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Product Designer
$111K
Sales
$29.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bybit is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $131,829. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bybit is $112,258.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bybit

Related Companies

  • LEK
  • Kraken
  • Snap Finance
  • Wise
  • TenX
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources