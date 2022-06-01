← Company Directory
Brooksource
Brooksource Salaries

Brooksource's salary ranges from $68,599 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $238,800 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Brooksource. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $70.7K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
$68.6K
Solution Architect
$239K

The highest paying role reported at Brooksource is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brooksource is $70,720.

