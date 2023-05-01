← Company Directory
Broad Institute
Broad Institute Salaries

Broad Institute's salary ranges from $93,000 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $188,700 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Broad Institute. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $145K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $93K
Product Designer
$114K

Product Manager
$155K
Project Manager
$102K
Software Engineering Manager
$189K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Broad Institute is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Broad Institute is $129,283.

