British Airways Salaries

British Airways's salary ranges from $4,973 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $199,000 for a Technical Program Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of British Airways. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Designer
Median $86.2K

UX Designer

Accountant
$76.2K
Customer Service
$5K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Data Scientist
$37.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$32.6K
Product Manager
$54.6K
Sales
$71.4K
Software Engineer
$101K
Technical Program Manager
$199K
The highest paying role reported at British Airways is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at British Airways is $71,405.

