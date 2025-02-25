Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at BP ranges from £45.1K per year for J to £280K per year for G. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £134K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
J
£45.1K
£40.9K
£247.2
£3.9K
I
£62.6K
£56.5K
£2.3K
£3.8K
H
£166K
£135K
£24.3K
£6.6K
G
£280K
£153K
£105K
£22.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
0%
YR 1
0%
YR 2
0%
YR 3
100%
YR 4
At BP, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)
0% vests in the 3rd-year (0.00% annually)
100% vests in the 4th-year (100.00% annually)
