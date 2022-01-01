← Company Directory
BP
BP Salaries

BP's salary ranges from $29,077 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in New Zealand at the low-end to $361,819 for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BP. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
I $80.8K
H $209K
G $362K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $152K
Product Manager
Median $154K

Technical Program Manager
Median $176K
Accountant
$183K
Business Analyst
$37.1K
Business Development
$251K
Chemical Engineer
$126K
Customer Service
$29.1K
Data Analyst
$39.1K
Data Science Manager
$99.4K
Data Scientist
$156K
Financial Analyst
$98.5K
Geological Engineer
$230K
Human Resources
$90.2K
Management Consultant
$94.5K
Marketing Operations
$79.6K
Product Designer
$136K
Program Manager
$235K
Project Manager
$150K
Sales
$168K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$84.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$106K
Solution Architect
$64.9K
Venture Capitalist
$204K
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

100%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At BP, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 4th-year (100.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BP is Software Engineer at the G level with a yearly total compensation of $361,819. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BP is $135,688.

