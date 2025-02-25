← Company Directory
BP
BP Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in United States at BP ranges from $142K to $194K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

100%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At BP, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 4th-year (100.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at BP in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $194,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BP for the Sales role in United States is $141,960.

Other Resources