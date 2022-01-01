← Company Directory
Bounteous
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Bounteous Salaries

Bounteous's salary ranges from $12,044 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $179,100 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bounteous. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $12K
Product Manager
Median $130K
Copywriter
$78.3K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Data Analyst
$88.6K
Management Consultant
$179K
Marketing Operations
$95.5K
Product Designer
$111K
Sales
$55.3K
Solution Architect
$127K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bounteous is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bounteous is $95,475.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bounteous

Related Companies

  • Allvue Systems
  • CloudBees
  • Fyber
  • NielsenIQ
  • Skupos
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources