Bosch Global
Bosch Global Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in India package at Bosch Global totals ₹2.66M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bosch Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bosch Global
Solution Architect
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹2.66M
Level
53
Base
₹2.45M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹204K
Years at company
12 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Bosch Global?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Bosch Global in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,979,393. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bosch Global for the Solution Architect role in India is ₹2,453,079.

Other Resources