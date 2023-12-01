← Company Directory
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Salaries

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee's salary ranges from $52,260 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $156,026 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. Last updated: 3/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $74K
Business Operations Manager
$106K
Data Science Manager
$156K

Data Scientist
$80.4K
Financial Analyst
$52.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $156,026. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is $80,400.

