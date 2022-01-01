← Company Directory
BitSight
Work Here? Claim Your Company

BitSight Salaries

BitSight's salary ranges from $93,203 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $210,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BitSight. Last updated: 6/3/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $146K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $210K
Product Manager
$196K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

59 58
59 58
Project Manager
$93.2K
Sales Engineer
$146K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BitSight is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $210,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BitSight is $146,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BitSight

Related Companies

  • Proofpoint
  • FireEye
  • ICE Mortgage Technology
  • Bittrex
  • Optimizely
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources