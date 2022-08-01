← Company Directory
Bidscale
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Bidscale that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    The Federal and Public Sector contracting lifecycle is an essential but highly complex process. Much of this is a result of the lack of standard process execution reliant on manual inputs and tracking, taking valuable time away from Contracting Officers resulting in backlogs and delays. At Bidscale, we solve this problem through beautiful and intelligent technology that enables our customers to better serve the American people. Our products are crafted to support Federal Government and Public Sector acquisition, procurement, and contracting teams through the delivery of comprehensive, intelligent tools that rapidly eliminate backlog and produce impactful, efficient results.

    bidscale.com
    Website
    Year Founded
    50
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Bidscale

    Related Companies

    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Dropbox
    • Flipkart
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources