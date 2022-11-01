← Company Directory
Bank of Ireland
Bank of Ireland Salaries

Bank of Ireland's salary ranges from $61,690 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $94,501 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bank of Ireland. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Accountant
$61.7K
Data Analyst
$68.2K
Data Science Manager
$70.4K

Data Scientist
$73.2K
Product Manager
$83.1K
Project Manager
$72.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$62.7K
Software Engineer
$94.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bank of Ireland is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $94,501. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bank of Ireland is $71,386.

Other Resources