Software Engineer compensation in United States at Aviatrix ranges from $170K per year for MTS to $313K per year for Senior Principal Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $235K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aviatrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$170K
$137K
$23.3K
$10K
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Engineer
$238K
$210K
$28K
$0
Principal Engineer
$239K
$233K
$5.7K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Aviatrix, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
