AVI Aviation is the largest independent MRO facility in the Americas for slides, rafts, and life vests. It is a holding company for Aviation Inflatables Inc. and Survival Products, headquartered in a 134,000 square feet facility in Sunrise, Florida. Aviation Inflatables is a licensed FAA repair station, Boeing PMA licensee/manufacturer, and aftermarket distributor. AVI Survival Products is the leading manufacturer of compact, lightweight, and affordable life rafts for general and corporate aviation. The company aims to be the most cost-effective partner to its customers and the premier innovator in its products and services.