← Company Directory
Aviation Inflatables
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Aviation Inflatables that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    AVI Aviation is the largest independent MRO facility in the Americas for slides, rafts, and life vests. It is a holding company for Aviation Inflatables Inc. and Survival Products, headquartered in a 134,000 square feet facility in Sunrise, Florida. Aviation Inflatables is a licensed FAA repair station, Boeing PMA licensee/manufacturer, and aftermarket distributor. AVI Survival Products is the leading manufacturer of compact, lightweight, and affordable life rafts for general and corporate aviation. The company aims to be the most cost-effective partner to its customers and the premier innovator in its products and services.

    http://av-inflatables.com
    Website
    2004
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Aviation Inflatables

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Spotify
    • Stripe
    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources