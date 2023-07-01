Company Directory
Avena Health

    Avena is a healthcare super app that aims to improve people's lifestyles through personalized nutrition and ongoing health care. They use technology to automate the diagnostic process, transform patient data for diet design, and provide personalized services and coaching. Their features include an interchangeable ingredient system, appointment and meal reminders, encouraging follow-up consultations, generating referrals, maintaining communication with patients, and reducing time spent on customer service.

    https://avena.io
    2015
    31
    $1M-$10M
