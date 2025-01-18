← Company Directory
Autodesk
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

Autodesk Data Engineer Salaries

Data Engineer compensation in United States at Autodesk ranges from $156K per year for Grade 8 to $149K per year for Grade 9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $157K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
Grade 8(Entry Level)
$156K
$131K
$18.8K
$6.1K
Software Engineer 2
Grade 9
$149K
$126K
$11.1K
$12.1K
Software Engineer 3
Grade 10
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer 1
Grade 11
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Autodesk in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $260,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Autodesk for the Data Engineer role in United States is $157,067.

Other Resources