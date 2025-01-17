All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Autodesk ranges from $184K per year for P3 to $286K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $220K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Autodesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$184K
$145K
$28.5K
$10.4K
P4
$246K
$174K
$50.2K
$21.3K
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)
