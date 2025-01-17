← Company Directory
Autodesk
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Autodesk Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Autodesk ranges from $184K per year for P3 to $286K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $220K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$184K
$145K
$28.5K
$10.4K
P4
$246K
$174K
$50.2K
$21.3K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Autodesk in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $388,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Autodesk for the Product Manager role in United States is $222,000.

Other Resources