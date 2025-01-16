← Company Directory
Autodesk
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

Autodesk Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in United States package at Autodesk totals $188K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Autodesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Autodesk
Finance Manager
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$188K
Level
Finance Manager
Base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$28K
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Autodesk?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Autodesk in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $360,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Autodesk for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $190,000.

