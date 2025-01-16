Software Engineer compensation in United States at Atlassian ranges from $171K per year for P30 to $588K per year for P70. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $282K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlassian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P30
$171K
$132K
$28.9K
$10.7K
P40
$247K
$165K
$62.1K
$19.7K
P50
$328K
$204K
$98.8K
$25.9K
P60
$505K
$246K
$224K
$35.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
