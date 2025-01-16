← Company Directory
Atlassian
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Atlassian Sales Salaries

Sales compensation in United States at Atlassian ranges from $168K per year for P40 to $216K per year for P60. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlassian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P30
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P40
$168K
$143K
$13.4K
$11.2K
P50
$195K
$150K
$29.8K
$14.7K
P60
$216K
$158K
$34K
$24.5K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Atlassian in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $325,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Atlassian for the Sales role in United States is $207,500.

