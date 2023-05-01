← Company Directory
Ashland
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Ashland that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Ashland Inc. is a global provider of additives and specialty ingredients, operating through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. Its products include pharmaceutical solutions, nutrition solutions, nutraceutical solutions, nature-based personal care ingredients, household supplies, advanced ceramics, and derivatives such as n-methylpyrrolidone. The company serves customers in various industries, including energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Ashland Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

    http://www.ashland.com
    Website
    1924
    Year Founded
    3,900
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Ashland

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • PayPal
    • Uber
    • Pinterest
    • Amazon
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources