Ashland Inc. is a global provider of additives and specialty ingredients, operating through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. Its products include pharmaceutical solutions, nutrition solutions, nutraceutical solutions, nature-based personal care ingredients, household supplies, advanced ceramics, and derivatives such as n-methylpyrrolidone. The company serves customers in various industries, including energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Ashland Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.