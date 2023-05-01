← Company Directory
Arryved
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Arryved that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Arryved is a point-of-service software company founded in 2015 by former Google leaders. Based in Boulder, CO, they specialize in serving the craft food and beverage industry, including breweries, pizzerias, wineries, and more. Their platform offers a flexible, reliable, team-centric approach that integrates mobile POS, contactless payments, ecommerce, data and reporting, and customer support. With a retention rate of 95.5% and a Net Promoter Score of 88, Arryved is a trusted platform for hundreds of thriving businesses. They are also hiring for open positions.

    arryved.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Arryved

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • Intuit
    • Roblox
    • Amazon
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources