← Company Directory
ARA
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about ARA that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is the company that government and industry turn to for innovative technologies and solutions to problems that improve our safety, security, and way of life.ARA is an international research and engineering company recognized for providing technically excellent solutions to complex and challenging problems in the physical sciences. We provide in-depth and diversified research, engineering, and technical support services.Interested in a career at ARA? Visit www.ara.com to learn more about ARA or careers.ara.com to view current ARA job opportunities.

    http://www.ara.com
    Website
    1979
    Year Founded
    3,500
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for ARA

    Related Companies

    • Arcesium
    • InvestCloud
    • SoftServe
    • KSM Consulting
    • Avtex
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources