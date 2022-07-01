← Company Directory
Aquant
    Aquant presents Service Intelligence - giving service leaders, techs and teams the most vital information they need for every situation. Aquant understands service data in context, automatically transforming unstructured data into structured data, and pulling the most vital information for every situation. So service goes from simply solving problems to creating entirely new business opportunities, and from putting out fires to lighting up customers’ smiles and igniting lasting loyalty. Now, service leaders completely eliminate escalations, technicians solve every service problem, and the entire team makes service feel like magic.

    http://www.aquant.io
    2016
    150
    $10M-$50M
