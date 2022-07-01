Started in 2012, ARS is a growing small business serving the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, ARS delivers cyber solutions, information technology, intelligence solutions, logistics support services, research and education support, program management and engineering services support, scientific test, analysis, & evaluation, and space systems support. We specialize in providing fully-cleared professionals and subject matter experts to solve our customers’ most significant challenges. ARS is your trusted partner for all your technical service needs.