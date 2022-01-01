← Company Directory
Appier
Appier Salaries

Appier's salary ranges from $34,381 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $55,549 for a Customer Service at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Appier. Last updated: 2/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $44.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $54.2K
Product Manager
Median $45.2K

Sales
Median $36.1K
Customer Service
$55.5K
Data Analyst
$52.5K
Data Science Manager
$55.3K
Financial Analyst
$34.4K
Product Designer
$34.5K
Recruiter
$40K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Appier is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $55,549. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Appier is $44,809.

