Appier
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Appier Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Appier totals NT$1.83M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Appier's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Appier
Senior Software Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.83M
Level
L3
Base
NT$1.83M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Appier?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Appier in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,792,630. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Appier for the Backend Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,831,294.

Other Resources