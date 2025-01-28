← Company Directory
Appier
Appier Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Taiwan at Appier ranges from NT$1.49M to NT$2.17M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Appier's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.71M - NT$1.95M
Taiwan
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.49MNT$1.71MNT$1.95MNT$2.17M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Appier?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Appier in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,165,594. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Appier for the Customer Service role in Taiwan is NT$1,486,552.

