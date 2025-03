Appalshop is a multi-faceted company that has been creating films about Appalachia for 50 years. They also operate a radio station, theater, art gallery, record label, archive, filmmaking institute, and community development program. Their goal is to document and revitalize the traditions and creativity of the people in the region, challenging stereotypes and showcasing Appalachian voices. They offer film streaming, live performances, and a radio station accessible worldwide.