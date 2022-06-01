← Company Directory
Ankura
Ankura Salaries

Ankura's salary ranges from $98,505 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $220,890 for a Legal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ankura. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Business Analyst
$101K
Data Scientist
$111K
Legal
$221K

Management Consultant
$98.5K
Software Engineer
$182K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ankura is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $220,890. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ankura is $110,550.

Other Resources