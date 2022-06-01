← Company Directory
Ankura
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Ankura that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to change, risk, disputes, finance, performance, distress, and transformation. The Ankura team consists of more than 1,500 professionals in more than 30 offices globally who are leaders in their respective fields and areas of expertise. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, expertise, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivaled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value.

    http://www.ankura.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    1,740
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Ankura

    Related Companies

    • REI Systems
    • FiscalNote
    • Cognosante
    • GlobalLogic
    • Acumen Solutions
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources